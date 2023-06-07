AR Rahman is all set to perform in Chennai this August. The musician-singer took to his Twitter today and informed fans about his upcoming concert. Just in case, you are a fan of Oscar winning star, then you can click on the link provided by him in the Tweet and book a ticket for yourself for his gig on August 12. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Song PS Anthem: AR Rahman Surprises Fans with New Track Containing Electrifying Vocals and Rap (Watch Video).

AR Rahman to Perform in Chennai:

The good news that I’ve been waiting to give you all! I’m performing at home, Chennai, on the 12th of August at Adityaram Palace City, ECR Chennai! Your infinite love for our concerts is truly appreciated! Book your tickets on: https://t.co/SgmuAUCC57 pic.twitter.com/rqxlZNSJyA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)