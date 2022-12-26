Arjun Kapoor is an "unwell reindeer" this holiday season. The actor shared a photo clicked by his girlfriend Malaika Arora, on Instagram. In the picture he was seen lying in bed in a sweater and wearing a star headband, while wrapped up in blankets and pouting with his eyes closed. Anil Kapoor Turns 66: Arjun Kapoor Wishes 'Chachu' With a Quirky Video on His Birthday.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

