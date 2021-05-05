Recently when singer Armaan Malik took to Twitter and suggested his fans to stop using the words corona and covid in their conversations, little did he knew that his this act is going to backfire on him. As according to Armaan, the more we talk about the corona, the more we attract the virus. However, netizens started to troll him for the same. P.S: the singer's Twitter bio reads - "i make typos and i delete tweets."

Armaan Malik:

Armaan Malik Twitter

Here's how he got slamed by the Twitterverse:

Armaan Malik, you have a beautiful voice. Open your mouth only to sing. — Jason (@jason_thet_17) May 5, 2021

OKAY

Sri sri Armaan Malik. 😭 pic.twitter.com/b8HeByvMQG — Aakanksha Singh (@Hallelujah_20) May 5, 2021

Armaan, Are You Listening?

Dude thought if we don't use those words, people will forget what it is and pandemic gonna stop by its own https://t.co/iTaoJWJWpE — dude with a Loser tag (@notmuchconfused) May 5, 2021

Umm...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)