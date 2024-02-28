Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani's political action thriller Article 370 continues to captivate audiences as it garners a positive response in its theatrical run. On its fifth day at the box office, the film raked in an impressive Rs 3.55 crore on Tuesday alone, contributing to its cumulative earnings of Rs 32.60 crore in India. The steady performance underscores the film's popularity and solidifies its position as a noteworthy addition to the genre, reflecting the audience's appreciation for its engaging storyline and performances. Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam’s Film Grosses Rs 29.05 Crore in India!.

Article 370 Box Office:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

