The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted a raid today (October 21) at actress Ananya Panday’s residence. The officials have reportedly seized her cellphone and laptop. Ananya has been served summons by NCB after her name allegedly cropped up in Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chats. Ananya along with her father Chunky Panday was spotted outside the NCB office. The 22-year-old actress will be interrogated by the anti-drug agency in relation to the Mumbai drug bust case.

Ananya Panday Outside NCB Office

