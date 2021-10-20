As per the latest development in Aryan Khan drug case, a special Mumbai court on Wednesday (October 20) rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan. Bail applications of two others, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were also rejected.

