Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the drug raid that took place on Cordelia cruise on October 2. Aryan and others were spotted leaving the NCB office and heading to the court for bail hearing. As per reports, NCB has sought for four more days of extension of Aryan’s custody.

Aryan Khan Taken To Court By NCB Officials:

