Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday on Thursday (October 21) reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai after being summoned by the probe agency. Earlier today, a team of NCB was seen at Ananya's residence in Mumbai. After being questioned, Ananya and her father have been spotted leaving the NCB office.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday leave from NCB office. Ananya was summoned by NCB for questioning. pic.twitter.com/peUP3XSGlo — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)