Aryan Khan took to Instagram to update fans about his mystery project with Red Chillies Entertainment. He has not only written the script for the series, but will also direct the series and act as a showrunner as well. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)