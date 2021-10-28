Aryan Khan has been granted bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28). Not only Shah Rukh Khan's son, but also Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha also got bail in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2021

