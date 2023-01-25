Shah Rukh Khan’s return with Pathaan in a leading role since Zero, which released in 2018, has been one of the most awaited ones. Finally, the audience got to watch SRK on the big screens and one just can’t keep calm about it. Fans have started trending ‘King Is Back’ on Twitter to celebrate his return and his exceptional performance in the film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. From sharing his stills and videos from Pathaan to other throwback pictures, check out how SRKians are celebrating the big day. Pathaan Review: Critics Hail Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s Film as a Mass Entertainer!

#KingIsBack

Yes The King Is Back.... Bollywood Is Back 🔥#Pathaan Blockbuster ✅💥 pic.twitter.com/xt2KZl3xqA — Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) January 25, 2023

'Blockbuster Loading'

Blockbuster loading King is back 😍🥳💥😭😭 No one can Stop this movie now 💥#PathaanReview = 5/5 🔥🔥❤#Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/GejTK2ygnu — FardeenSRK | Pathaan On 25 Jan ❤🌍🥺 (@fardeenlovesSRK) January 25, 2023

The Epic Moment In Reel

'Thunderbuster'

Pathaan Is Not A BLOCKBUSTER, Pathaan Is A THUNDERBUSTER. KING Is Back To Claim His THRONE 👑 There’s No Stopping For This Movie At Box Office Now 🔥 300 Cr Should Be A Cake Walk Now. Vintage SRK Is Back After 10 Years (Chennai Express) Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/BPZuS022Dy — Amit (@Amittttx) January 25, 2023

Fans Can't Keep Calm

#PathaanDay

King Khan

Wow! it's an extraordinary experience at theatre, the insanity n hysteria 4 pathaan n srk is on another level 😭❤️ Man u just watch it near ur theatre as u r going to feel some extraordinary mass & stylish action entertainer 🔥⚡ The King is back ❤️ #PathaanReview #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/KlQtQIjBGg — 🄰⚡ (@yeahitzarth) January 25, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Pathaan Below:

