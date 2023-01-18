KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding on January 23 is a hot topic of discussion right now. Yesterday (Jan 17), the cricketer's Mumbai house was seen getting decorated amidst the marriage rumours. Having said that, today the bride-to-be, Athiya was papped in the city coming out of a salon. Well, Miss Shetty is making sure to look perfect on her D-day, right? Check out her pics below. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Wedding Preparations Begin As Cricketer’s Mumbai Residence Gets Decorated! (Watch Video).

Athiya Shetty Clicked Ahead of Her Wedding:

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Athiya Shetty in a Midi Dress:

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)