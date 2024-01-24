Tahira Kashyap has treated fans to an adorable moment, sharing a video of her husband Ayushmann Khurrana and their daughter Varushka dancing to the song "Sher Khul Gaye" from the film Fighter. The heartwarming clip features the father-daughter duo grooving to the beats, creating a viral sensation. In her caption, Tahira humorously mentions, "Ghar ke sher khul gaye. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone! They're not following your dance steps because they can't. All the very best for Fighter. Can't wait." The post not only showcases the Khurrana family's endearing dance but also highlights Tahira's witty explanation for their unique interpretation of the steps, adding a delightful touch to the viral moment. Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates Daughter Varushka’s 7th Birthday With a Cute Throwback Picture.

Ayushmann Khurrana and His Daughter's Video:

View this post on Instagram

