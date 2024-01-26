Actor Ayushmann Khurrana attended the historic 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi and later shared glimpses on his social media. On January 26, he posted photos and a video from the live event, starting with him applauding helicopters flying by. The series includes a proud shot with the live parade backdrop and ends with the actor happily posing with Army personnel. In his caption, he expressed honour in witnessing the Republic Day Parade, reminiscing about childhood days spent watching it on Doordarshan with his family and feeling incredibly nostalgic. Ayushmann Khurrana to Attend Historic 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)