New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, will be present at this year's parade to witness India's historic 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The Republic Day Parade is a spectacular display of India's cultural diversity and military power. It is also the largest and most important of the parades marking the Republic Day celebrations in India. The first parade was held in 1950, and it has been held every year since. The cultural pageant is a symbol of a diverse but united India!

The parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital will be 'women-centric', indicating the roles played by women in various sectors.

This year, India is set to commemorate its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. The constituent assembly held its first session in December 1946 and the last session in November 1949, following which the constitution was enacted a year later with Dr BR Ambedkar as the head of the drafting committee.

Dr Ambedkar came to be known as the 'Father of Constitution'.

The theme of this year's Republic Day will be-- 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

The parade, which will commence at 10:30 a.m., will continue for around 90 minutes.

For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists.

The parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time. The CAPF contingent will also consist of women personnel.

The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day Parade. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade. Along with the aircraft of the Indian Air Force, one Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will participate in the fly-past.

Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year, providing an opportunity for people from all walks of life to witness the diverse facets of the country. (ANI)

