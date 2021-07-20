Doctor G actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared his new obsession from the film's shooting in Bhopal. He shared a video of himself playing tank drum and mentioned how it makes him calmer. He also played Lata Mangeshkar's Pankh Hote Toh Ud Aati song from Sehra (1963) on the drum.

Watch Video:

Tankdrum. My latest obsession. My best company in Bhopal. Makes me a calmer doc in the hot and humid central India. Do you identify the Lata di song that I interspersed in the jam? 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TD5vw4BwFd — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 20, 2021

