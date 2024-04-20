On the special occasion of Babita Kapoor's birthday, her daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share unseen pictures and heartfelt wishes. Expressing their love and gratitude, the sisters posted cherished memories with their mother, along with heartfelt messages. Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Wish Their Mother Babita on Her Birthday with These Priceless Photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Post For Her ‘Maa’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Karisma Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Her ‘Gorgeous Mama’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

