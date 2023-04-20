Star siblings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor know best how to make their family members feel special. On their mother and veteran actress Babita's birthday, the duo posted adorable wishes on social media. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a super cute image featuring her little son Jeh sitting next to his grandmom Babita. "My MA...My first home...My forever home...Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person I have ever known," she captioned the post. Karisma also marked her mother's birthday by posting a priceless picture. Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes ‘Ma’ Babita Kapoor on Her Birthday With an Adorable Pic and Heartfelt Note!

Karisma Wishes Her Mother

The picture shows young Babita holding baby Karisma in her arms.

"To the OG Sunita: Happy Birthday to you...Love you Mama #bestmama #happybirthday," she captioned the post. Karisma's picture garnered loads of likes and comments. "Uffffff mom was too HOT...we get it from our MAMA," Kareena commented. "Too cute," Malaika Arora wrote. Babita had acted in several films, including Farz, Dus Lakh, Kismat, Jeet and Kal Aaj Aur Kal, among others. The Crew: Rhea Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon From the Sets.

She featured in as many as 19 movies before she brought a premature end to her big-screen career following her marriage to actor Randhir Kapoor. Although Randhir and Babita have been separated for decades, they never got a divorce. However, a few months ago, several reports claimed that the couple is back to staying together.