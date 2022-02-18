Madhur Bhandarkar is all set to helm his 15th film titled Babli Bouncer and gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia would be seen as the leading lady. She’d be seen as the ‘beauty on duty’ named Babli in this ‘funny, heartfelt, hilarious tale’, as described by the director. The shooting of this film has commenced today in Mohali and it is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year.

Tamannaah Bhatia And Madhur Bhandarkar Collaborate For Babli Bouncer

Bach ke rehna bhaiyo aur behno… Aa rahi hai Babli Bouncer!@tamannaahspeaks plays the beauty on duty... Babli. Ab kissi ka dil tootega ya daanth... Jawab hai sirf director @imbhandarkar ke paas. Shoot for our next film #BabliBouncer begins!@foxstarhindi #FoxStarStudios pic.twitter.com/i7sqLOHglV — Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) February 18, 2022

