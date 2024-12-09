Baby John's Trailer is finally out on December 9. Varun Dhawan's film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The story revolves around Varun, who plays a police officer. He goes undercover to raise his daughter. However, his past catches up with him when his enemy, Babbar Sher (played by Jackie Shroff), discovers his hiding place. This action thriller stars Varun in the title role, with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Keerthy Suresh makes her Bollywood debut with this film, which is directed by Kalees. The film is an adaptation of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil release Theri. With such a talented cast, Baby John has generated a lot of excitement ahead of its release. ‘Baby John’ Song ‘Pikley Pom’: Varun Dhawan Shines as a Loving Father in Heartwarming Track (Watch Video).

Baby John Trailer

