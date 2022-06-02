An FIR was lodged against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Abbas Aziz Dalal and Frames Production for hurting religious sentiments during the show titled Back Benchers. As per a report in Live Law, the Punjab and Haryana HC has directed Punjab government not to take any coercive steps against them. Farah Khan Apologises for Unintentionally Hurting Religious Sentiments.

Back Benchers Case

FIR Against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh Over "Backbenchers" Show: High Court Directs Punjab Govt To Not Take Coercive Steps @TandonRaveena,@TheFarahKhan,@bharti_lalli https://t.co/5hMkqCZQa9 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)