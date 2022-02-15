Badhaai Do has seen a bit of improvement in its collection. On the fourth day of its release, the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer minted Rs 1.85 crore. The total collection of the film stands at a total of Rs 9.67 crore. Badhaai Do Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Mint Rs 1.65 Crore On The Opening Day.

Badhaai Do BO Update

#BadhaaiDo gets the benefit of #ValentinesDay [Mon; Day 4], records better numbers than Day 1... Overall total is on the lower side, but the trending remains good... Tue-Thu crucial... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 9.67 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/hZPY46NE3f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2022

