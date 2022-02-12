Badhaai Do, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, released in theatres on February 11. The movie featured the lead pair as a couple in a lavender marriage. On the first day of its release, Badhaai Do has managed to mint Rs 1.65 crore only. Badhaai Do Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar Are Endearing As the Closeted ‘Couple’ in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Social Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Badhaai Do Box Office Update

#BadhaaiDo records low numbers on Day 1… Select multiplexes of #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR contribute maximum to the total... Numbers improved towards evening shows… Needs to gather pace on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2Ef3Q64Y5m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2022

