Taapsee Pannu is joyous after watching Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's latest film Badhaai Do at the theatres. The actress took to social media and showered love on the team for churning out a beautiful movie that makes one laugh as well as cry. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the movie sees the lead as closeted couple. Badhaai Do Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar Are Endearing As the Closeted ‘Couple’ in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Social Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

#BadhaiDo BEAUTIFUL ! What joy to watch a good movie in theatre which makes you laugh and cry both ! Congratulations team ! #HarshvardhanKulkarni @RajkummarRao @bhumipednekar @gulshandevaiah @JungleePictures 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)