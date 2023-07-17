Badshah reportedly had a bad fall during a live performance after he tripped onstage between a gap on the stage. The singer fell in between and lay on the space below as people rushed to help him up. Although some believe that the singer is not really Badshah but actually Elly Mangat, who also looks like the singer. Badshah Opens Up On Rift With Honey Singh, Labels him Self-Centered: ‘He Made Us Sign Blank Papers’.

View Singer's Fall Onstage:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)