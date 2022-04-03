Anil Kapoor went down the memory lane and reminisced the good days as his iconic film Beta turned 30 years old on April 3. AK took to Instagram and shared old pictures from the time when he and the female lead, Madhuri Dixit had received awards for their work. The 1992 movie also starred Aruna Irani, Anupam Kher among others in key roles. Anil Kapoor Is ‘Happy Beyond Measure’ to Be a Grandfather After Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Announce Pregnancy!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

