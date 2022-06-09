Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead continues to see a fantastic collection at the box office. The horror-comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee stands at a total of Rs 161.34 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy To Soon Cross Rs 160 Crore Mark!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Update

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 begins its journey towards ₹ 175 cr... Is on the verge of crossing ₹ 20 cr in Week 3, which is fantastic... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.16 cr, Wed 2.11 cr. Total: ₹ 161.34 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/819a0fClPp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2022

