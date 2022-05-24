Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would soon cross Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. In four days, the horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani has managed to mint Rs 66.71 crore in total. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Hits Rs 55 Crore Mark In The Weekend!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 passes the make-or-break Monday Test... Collects in double digits - the second *#Hindi film* to hit double digits on *Day 4* in 2022... Eyes ₹ 88 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.71 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2PJ4H5ls44 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2022

