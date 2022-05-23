Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made an impressive remark at the box office. The film helmed by Anees Bazmee has hit Rs 55 crore mark in its first weekend. The total collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stands at a total of Rs 55.96 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy Stands At A Total Of Rs 32.45 Crore!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Update

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 infuses oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry... A ₹ 55 cr+ *weekend* at a time when *most* #Hindi films are ending up below ₹ 20 cr *lifetime* is a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr. Total: ₹ 55.96 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LlIcwH0tUh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2022

