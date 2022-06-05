The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in theatres on May 20. The film starring Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead garnered Rs 4.55 crore on June 4 and its total collection at the box office now stands at Rs 149.11 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Kartik Aaryan’s Film To Soon Hit Rs 150 Crore Mark!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to magnetize moviegoers... Is back in solid form on [third] Sat, biz jumps in metros as well as mass belt... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [third Sun]... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 149.11 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/LCgxkWkpNw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)