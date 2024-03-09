Anticipation builds as the highly anticipated third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise went on floors today, March 9. Director Anees Bazmee, who helms the film, recently suffered an unfortunate leg injury, resulting in him being confined to a wheelchair. However, Bazmee was determined to keep things going and showed up on the sets, kickstarting the shooting. Taking it to his Instagram, Bazmee shared pictures of him on the sets where he could be seen in a wheelchair. Sharing the post, Baazmee wrote, "My Happy Place.. #backonset". Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as 'Rooh Baba' while Tripti Dimri joins the film as the female lead. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings from Deities as Anees Bazmee's Film Shoot Begins! (View Pic).

Check Out Anees Bazmee’s Insta Post Here:

