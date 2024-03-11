Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally started its shooting, and the cast members recently gathered together. In a recently shared video on social media, the film’s team was seen arriving at the shoot location. The lead actors Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, along with other cast members, were seen performing Ganpati aarti on the film’s sets. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to be released in theatres on Diwali 2024. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse From First Day Shoot with Monochrome Snap On Insta.

Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Others Arrive On The Sets Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

KARTIK AARYAN - VIDYA BALAN - TRIPTII DIMRI: ‘BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3’ BEGINS… DIWALI 2024 RELEASE… The third installment of the much-anticipated horror-comedy #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 has commenced shoot. Starring #KartikAaryan, #VidyaBalan and #TriptiiDimri, the film is directed by… pic.twitter.com/hS0uGPQ7Xo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)