Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn met Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh on the day of his film Bhuj The Pride of India's release on Disney+ Hotstar. As the politician shared a glimpse from their meeting, the actor was quick to reply. He thanked Singh for his time and encouragement. Check it out.

Thank you Sir for your encouragement and time. It means a lot to me and the Team of Bhuj:The Pride of India. https://t.co/yV1DvtEfA0 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 13, 2021

Honoured to meet the Honourable Minister of Defence, India, Shri Rajnath Singh ji. He saw some clips of Bhuj:The Pride of India. For me, it was a befitting platform to showcase the film, that captured India’s victory over Pakistan 50 years ago. Jai Hind🙏@rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/CL49opdbIu — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 13, 2021

