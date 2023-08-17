Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories today (August 17) and dropped a birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria. She shared a picture of the lad on IG and penned, "happy birthday to the OG king." So, did the actress made her love Insta official? Having said that, talking about Yash, he happens to be a builder by profession and has friends in the industry like Rakul Preet Singh among others. Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Yash Kataria at Mumbai Airport (Watch Viral Video).

Bhumi Pednekar Wishes Yash Kataria on His Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)