Bhumi Pednekar recently embarked on a spiritual journey with her sister, Samiksha Pednekar. The sisters visited Kamakhya devi temple in Guwahati, Assam, and shared beautiful pictures from their visit on social media. The Pednekar sisters, clad in elegant yellow traditional attire, posed gracefully against the backdrop of the temple's serene architecture. Their radiant smiles and peaceful expressions conveyed the spiritual significance of their visit. Bhumi simply captioned the post with "Jai Maa.” Bhumi Pednekar Believes in Repeating Her Clothes; Actress Also Shares Her Wardrobe with Sister.

Bhumi Pednekar's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

