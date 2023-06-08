Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor is all set to release on JioCinema. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is said to stream free on the OTT platform from June 9. The film is said to arrive on the streaming giant during midnight today. Apart from Sasah, the flick also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and many more in key roles. Bloody Daddy Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Turns India’s Answer to John Wick as the Farzi Star Takes On Baddies in Style (Watch Video).

Bloody Daddy on JioCinema:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)