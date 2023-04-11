Man accused of tweeting rape threats against Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's daughter gets a huge sigh of relief as a bench of Bombay High Court has quashed the FIR and chargesheet against him. Ramnagesh Akubathini booked for allegedly posting rape threats on Twitter against the infant child of IVirat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gets some relief as Kohli’s manager Aquilia D’Souza, granted consent to drop charges against the accused. Delhi Commission for Women Issues Notice to Police Demanding Action Over Rape Threats to Virat Kohli's Daughter.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Bombay High Court quashes FIR against accused who tweeted rape threats to daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma report by @Neha_Jozie #bombayhighcourt #ViratKohli𓃵 @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/UAkIyE7mHS — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 11, 2023

