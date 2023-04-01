Kerala Tourism played an April Fool's Day prank today on fans featuring Tom Holland-Zendaya on their official social media handles and it's driving netizens crazy. FYI, they posted a picture of the Spider-Man stars taking a walk amidst nature in India's Munnar. However, the shared pic of the MCU stars is edited and has been picked from the duo's spotting in 2022. To note, Tom and Zendaya are currently in Mumbai for NMACC launch event, Tom Holland and Zendaya Are in India Right Now and Here's Why the 'Spider-Man' Couple Are Visiting Our Country! (View Pics).

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Edited Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerala Tourism (@keralatourism)

Here's the Old Original Pic:

tom holland and zendaya holding hands in Boston 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/WswEPhMTka — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) April 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)