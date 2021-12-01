Brahmastra happens to be one of the most anticipated projects ever of Indian cinema. The grand movie will see lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in one frame for the first time. Now, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has shared some BTS pics from the saga's set and fans are excited. The clicks see RaLia listening to Ayan attentively. We also see a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

