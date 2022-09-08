Even though Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will release officially in theatres on September 9, preview of the movie was held today and here's the first reviews. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra has been given a thumbs up by critics. Right from the VFX to the screenplay, reviews look all positive. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni along with a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra Box Office Day 1: Trade Experts Predict Rs 27 Crore Plus Opening for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film!

'Entertaining'

#Brahmastra / @BrahmastraFilm is a wildly entertaining jump start to a planned trilogy. Western cinematic influences readily comingle with pure Bollywood spectacle. @aliaa08 is luminous & #RanbirKapoor is charismatic. My review on @Variety: https://t.co/VKVdO9UG4v — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 8, 2022

'Mind-Blowing'

Sumit Kadel Twitter

'Gigantic'

#Brahmastra Short Review : GIGANTIC ATTEMPT on Hindu Mythology! 👏💥 Starts-off with perfect intro & Visually Stunning in IMAX! Background Score Helps to stay engaged & Interval Moments are Lit! 💥 The Concept Execution Level is solid. pic.twitter.com/PJIAduAskL — OTT Prime News (@Ottupdates7) September 8, 2022

'Must-Watch'

