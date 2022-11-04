Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was much spoken about for its VFX and narrative. The film has released on Disney+Hotstar today (November 4, 2022) and it is trending on Twitter. Fans are excited to catch the film once again on OTT as it streams in 5 languages. Some have also commented on the quality of the video. Brahmastra OTT Release: Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s Film to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4!

Take a look:

Some are not happy with the dubbing

Why do #Brahmastra dialogues sound like they were dubbed? 😆 Random dude: "Woh mujhe de do" Shahrukh: "woah mere cheete, chauka.." — Bikram উবাচ (@follobj) November 4, 2022

Netizens have already started catching the film on the OTT platform

Dear @DisneyPlusHS For #Brahmastra Sound system is very very low for all platforms in all languages... Kindly check into it and fix it to Enjoy audience the movie Thank you — Nasar (@nasar4187) November 4, 2022

Fans trend the film

People in abroad are desperately waiting

@boyfriendkapoor it hasnt released on Disney+ here in UAE.. what to do 😭 #Brahmastra — Saniya #Pathaan 🐺 (@saaniisweet_2) November 4, 2022

