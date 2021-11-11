Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be releasing in cinema halls on November 19. And ahead of its release, the makers today (November 11) released a behind-the-scenes video that is all about Rani and her character Vimmi Trivedi from the film. In the clip, we get to see the actress expressing how it's emotional for her to play Babli again. That's not it, as we also see Rani's co-stars appreciating her work.

Watch Video:

Miliye original Babli se and witness her journey. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th Nov! pic.twitter.com/Io2a9dpIZz — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 11, 2021

