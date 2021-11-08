After winning everyone's heart with "Luv Ju", the makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 have released the title song of the film. Giving it a cool twist, the song has the old melody intact in it. While you will be excited to see Ranu Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharavri in the film after listening to the song, you will also feel nostalgic about the 2005 released OG film. The title track is crooned by Siddharth Mahadevan, with a rap written and sung by BOHEMIA. The music is by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

