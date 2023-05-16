Sunny Leone will be making her red carpet debut at the Cannes this year. The prestigious event will this year feature four Indian films, including Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap. Kennedy will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Kennedy is Sunny Leone’s first collaboration with Anurag Kashyap and the film is set to premiere in the Midnight Screenings section. Sunny Leone Birthday Special: 7 Fashionable Outfits From the Actress' Wardrobe That Are Party Gems!.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)