Captain Miller will see Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan teaming up for the first time. The film is Tamil action movie set in the backdrop of 1930s India and will include an element of dark humour. More details about the plot will be released soon. Captain Miller: Dhanush’s LIT Look Sporting Long Hair and Beard Goes Viral on Internet.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)