Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, had released in cinema halls on December 10. The unconventional rom-com was lauded by the audience for its unique concept and gripping narrative. Talking about the film’s box office collection, it has improved as compared to the opening day. On the second day, it earned Rs 4.87 crore and now the total collection of Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial stands at Rs 8.62 crore.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Update

