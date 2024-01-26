On the occasion of Republic Day, Kartik Aaryan unveiled another captivating look from his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. Dressed in Army uniform this time, the actor left an indelible impression on fans while extending his Republic Day wishes. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind Happy Republic Day #Chandu Champion. Directed and written by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a sports drama that chronicles the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s inaugural Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 14, 2024. Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan To Fight Boxing Champ Sena Agbeko in Kabir Khan’s Next (View Pic).

Kartik Dons Uniform in New Poster From Chandu Champion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

