Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, opened strong at the box office, earning INR 33.10 crore in India on its first day. The film grossed INR 157 crore worldwide during its opening weekend. On February 19, it collected INR 33 crore, becoming the ninth fastest Hindi film to enter the INR 200 crore club. Now, on its eighth day, Chhaava has added another INR 24.03 crore to its tally, bringing its total Indian box office collection to INR 249.31 crore. What Is ‘Chhaava’ Movie Age Rating? Videos of Kids From Theatres Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Film Go Viral – Are Children Allowed To Watch U/A 16+ Rated Movies?

‘Chhaava’ Movie Collection

After a phenomenal first week, #Chhaava storms into Week 2 with a bang... Biz on [second] Friday is *higher* than [first] Thursday - highlighting its extraordinary hold.#Chhaava has consistently delivered ₹ 20 cr+ on weekdays throughout Week 1 [Monday to Thursday], and with ₹… pic.twitter.com/DfWKwIH3r4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2025

