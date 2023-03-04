Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal play a perfect couple on screen in Netflix's heist thriller titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The makers have dropped the official trailer of the film and we see the lead pair getting in trouble as their heist plan is taken over by hijackers. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga also stars Sharad Kelkar and is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 24. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal’s Heist Thriller to Premiere on Netflix on March 24 (View Poster).

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Trailer

