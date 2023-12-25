Christmas 2023 witnessed Bollywood's power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, stepping out in style after a festive bash. Ranbir donned a suave beige half jacket paired with a shirt and cream pants. Alia stole the show in a super chic neon green frill-cut dress, accentuated with a Santa cap hairband. The paparazzi captured their stunning post-party appearance, drawing attention and admiration for their festive fashion statements. A video of their glamorous exit has been making rounds online. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Alia Bhatt Reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Wipe It Off’ Controversy, Jigra Actress Says ’There Are Many Issues in the World To Give More Attention To'.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Town Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)